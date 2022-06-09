Young actors perfectly equipped for Bay Theatre's latest production

Tickers are now on sale for the Bay Theatre Players Inc.'s latest production 'Compass' by Australian playwright Jessica Bellamy.
Compass explores how a group of teenagers respond when everything doesn't go to plan on their school camp, and how they act without supervision.
President of Bay Theatre Players, and Compass director Lyn Sterling said Compass was a play written about teenagers, and intended for teenagers to act in.
"There aren't many works written specifically for that age group," she said.
"It is wonderful to perform in a play written for them."
Ms Sterling said the name was derived both from a physical compass - being lost in the bush - but also the moral compass as the characters were faced with ethical decisions when left to their own devices.
The cast includes 10 young actors and one male adult, who plays the classroom teacher.
The cast have worked hard for 12 weeks rehearsing the play, including spending time out on a farm in Mogo around a campfire, to learn what it felt like to be in the bush in the dark.
Ms Sterling said Compass was a fantastic opportunity for the teenagers to develop their acting skills, and they brought a lot to stage instinctively because they were able to draw on their lived experience.
Compass is on at the Bay Playhouse for eight shows:
Tickets are available on trybooking.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
