Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Young actors perfectly equipped for Bay Theatre's latest production

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 9 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Behind the scenes of a Compass rehearsal. From left to right: Tilly Maulguet, Aisha McLean and Milly Shanahan. Picture: supplied

Tickers are now on sale for the Bay Theatre Players Inc.'s latest production 'Compass' by Australian playwright Jessica Bellamy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.