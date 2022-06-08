Sculpture Bermagui labelled a success as plans turn to 2023

Sculpture Bermagui has revealed more than six-and-a-half thousand people converged on the Far South Coast during the 10-day festival in March.
The sixteenth running of the annual event, organised by a volunteer committee with the help of funding from local businesses and private sponsors, showcased 176 exhibits from "nationally renowned sculptors and local creators on one of Australia's most spectacular coastal headlands".
"The visitors from as far as Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, and overseas, spent tens of thousands of dollars with Bermagui retailers and accommodation providers," a Sculpture Bermagui spokesperson said.
"Sculpture Bermagui complements Bermagui's diverse cultural life and highly valued natural environment on Yuin/Djiringanj country, and celebrates the relationship between the Dicksinson Point headland exhibit site and the cherished Gulaga mother mountain.
"Strong sales of the exhibits in 2022 has ensured the event founded by Australian architect Philip Cox and writer Janet Hawley is set for an exciting show next year."
The winner of the 2022 Bermagui Business Acquisitive Award, 'Forest' by Michael Ferris, will be unveiled on a prominent site at Bermagui's landmark Harbourview house later this month.
"The winner joins another six winning sculptures from previous Sculpture Bermagui exhibitions on permanent public display throughout Bermagui, creating a new stop on the Bermagui sculpture walk," the Sculpture Bermagui spokesperson said.
Harbourview House is a co-sponsor of the Bermagui Business Acquisitive Award.
"It is an honour to host 'Forest'," manager Katya Hansen said.
"'Forest' will sit proudly in a prominent position to be admired and enjoyed by our guests, visitors to our Good Vibes Studio, and passers-by.
"I pay tribute to all who present Sculpture Bermagui each year - the amazing creators, the generous patrons and diligent organisers.
"We are especially grateful to the volunteers who power the event."
The Sculpture Bermagui organising committee has begun planning for 2023 with a revamp of the award judging criteria and panel now underway.
"We're thrilled with the response to this year's exhibition, despite some concerns about COVID-19 and wet weather for a couple of days," committee president Ivan Baker said.
"We're very grateful for the ongoing support from our generous donors and sponsors, dedicated volunteers and local residents.
"And we're grateful to the exhibitors, including those who were battling floods and storms and did so well in difficult conditions to deliver their works."
Sculpture Bermagui curator Pauline Balos said it was pleasing to see a wide variety of materials used for the 2022 exhibits.
"So many of the exhibits were created from the heart, with so much cleverness and inspiration," Ms Balos said.
