100 Years Ago: Dual break-ins at Moruya storefronts

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of June 10, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
MR. H. J. Thomson informs us that the 300-ton silo erected by him at Ninderra last year, was opened last week and the contents found to be in a perfect state of preservation - a boon for the winter months.
ON Tuesday night, or early Wednesday morning, some one effected an entrance, through a window, into Emmott's Beehive Store, and got away with a suit case, clothing and boots to the value of about £20. Mr. P. Mylott's shop was visited the same night and about nine loaves of bread stolen. No doubt some poor traveller accidentally arrived in Moruya and finding it in darkness (a perpetual state) and asleep, sought to make a stir and arouse the inhabitants.
ON Tuesday the three-months old daughter of Constable and Mrs. E. Turnbull, of the Criterion Hotel, Mullenderree, died at Captain's Flat.
Mr. Len Turner, late of Mr. A. H. Preddy's garage, and Mr. Hapgood, formerly chauffeur for Mr. A. H. Weatherby, have opened a business at Tilba Tilba, and are prepared to undertake work in connection with motors, engines or machinery of any kind. In connection with the firm's enterprise, Mr. H. J. Bate intends erecting an up-to-date motor garage with every facility and a complete stock of motor requirements.
A party of friends from Bodalla and Eurobodalla, with their tennis racquets journeyed to Narooma on the King's Birthday. The morning, as will be remembered, gave no indications whatever of the elements being in adverse mood. On arrival at Narooma, however, steady rain set in and continued throughout the day. Tennis, of course, was out of the question and the party had to return thoroughly drenched. It was, however, very kind of Miss Costin to place her home at the disposal of the visitors; this kind action helped to make the situation as comfortable as it could be made under the circumstances.
THE "Sunbeam" aeroplane arrived here on Thursday afternoon, but owing to slight damage to the plane tail during the night, through cattle poking their horns through it, the machine will not fly this weekend.
MR. W. SEBBENS, one of Moruya's highly esteemed residents, passed peacefully away at North Sydney Hospital on Tuesday, after a painful and trying illness extending over a few months. Mr. Sebbens, who was 66 years of age, occupied the position of benchman at Mr. Mitchell's Moggendoura Sawmill. He was a man of strong and upright character, straightforward and trustworthy, and was beloved by all who knew him. As well as his aged mother, Mrs. Rose, of Gundary, he leaves a grown-up family. Mrs. A. Thomson (Gundary) and Mr. J. Sebbens (Bateman's Bay) are sister and brother respectively of the deceased. The funeral took place on Thursday, the remains being interred in the R.C. portion of the Braidwood cemetery.
