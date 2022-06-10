100 Years Ago: Dual break-ins at Moruya storefronts

A party of friends from Bodalla and Eurobodalla, with their tennis racquets journeyed to Narooma on the King's Birthday. The morning, as will be remembered, gave no indications whatever of the elements being in adverse mood. On arrival at Narooma, however, steady rain set in and continued throughout the day. Tennis, of course, was out of the question and the party had to return thoroughly drenched. It was, however, very kind of Miss Costin to place her home at the disposal of the visitors; this kind action helped to make the situation as comfortable as it could be made under the circumstances.