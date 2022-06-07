Two months of 'safety improvement' roadworks begin in Nelligen next week

Motorists can expect a small delay on their trips to Canberra for the next two months as roadworks are scheduled to begin in Nelligen.
Transport for NSW said there would be "changed traffic conditions" on the Kings Highway near McCardys Creek, west of Nelligen, for "safety improvement work to be carried out".
"One lane will be closed under a stop/slow arrangement for road lane/shoulder widening and the installation of safety barriers, storm water drains, and asphalt to provide a safer road condition for motorists," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays from Tuesday, June 14, for two months.
"Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control."
