Youth Athlete of the Year: Luella Boulton from Tathra



Masters Athlete of the Year: Darren Drewsen from Broulee Surfers



Athlete/Competitor of the Year: Shayne Rettke from Tathra



Youth Volunteer of the Year and Fergus Thomson Trophy" Jessica Campbell from Broulee Surfers



Services Team of the Year: Broulee Ocean Swim Committee



Trainer, Assessor, Facilitator of the Year: Kerryn Granger from Broulee Surfers



Coach of the Year: Gary Pettigrove from Broulee Surfers



Surf Sports Team of the Year: The Banshees Female Surfboat Crew from Batemans Bay



"Rookie" Youth Surf Lifesaver of the Year Under 19: Ruby O'Leary from Tathra



Support Operations Member of the Year: Gavin Granger



Surf Lifesaver of the Year - Nick Dixon Trophy: Shayne Rettke from Tathra



Administrator of the Year and Myril Bunt Award: Marcela Vitouchova from Pambula



Presidents Award: Lynda McKay from Broulee

Volunteer of the Year and Branch Person of the Year: Bruce McAslan from Bermagui

Rescue of the Year: Batemans Bay Call Out Team

Lifesaving Club of the Year: Pambula SLSC