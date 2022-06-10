Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club has won Rescue of the Year at the annual Surf Life Saving Far South Coast (SLSFSC) Awards of Excellence.
The awards were held at Pambula Surf Life Saving Club on June 4 with more than 100 volunteers from across the region in attendance.
SLSFSC includes seven clubs, stretching across 184 beaches along 230 kilometres of coastline and has more than 2500 members.
SLSFSC branch president Tony Rettke said the awards were always a highlight in the calendar for all the volunteers.
Each of the seven clubs holds their own internal awards, nominating their finalist to compete against nominations from other clubs.
A panel of three SLSFSC life members choose a winner in each category, who will progress to represent SLSFSC at the state awards.
Mr Rettke said the awards were great because they celebrated all aspects of the clubs, not just those who run or swim the fastest.
Batemans Bay SLSC won the Rescue of the Year award for their rescue on April 17 2022 after a large group of swimmers were caught in a rip.
Pambula SLSC was named Lifesaving Club of the Year.
The winners were:
Mr Rettke said while having a winner was exciting, the awards were predominantly about celebrating all the work of the nominated finalists from each club.
"It's always a privileges to have more than 100 great people in one room all at the same time," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
