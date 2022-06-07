VIEW Club calls for support of young children and young adults in education

The Batemans Bay Evening VIEW Club is urging the community to "give generously" to help support thousands of children and young people are the country with their education in the wake of COVID-19.
This year, The Smith Family is aiming to raise $5.4m by the end of June, and VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Live program.
The Smith Family's CEO, Doug Taylor, said support from the public was vital, and would help the charity extend its reach. This is especially important with a national survey conducted by the charity revealing families are still worried about their children's education, even as Australia emerges from the pandemic.
"Helping students in need who are struggling at school is a focus of The Smith Family's work. And what we're seeing in this third year of the pandemic is the need is greater than ever," he said.
"Our survey found that more than half of parents and carers believe COVID is continuing to make schooling difficult for their children, with disrupted routines, illness, and mental health all key concerns. It's alarming that 70% of respondents said they are worried about their children's schoolwork in the future.
"We want to extend our tailored learning support programs to help more children over the coming year address these issues, and to ensure they can thrive in their education once again."
Funds raised will support 12,857 children across Australia to access a range of proven numeracy, reading, and mentoring programs, including after school Learning Clubs.
Julie Teer, VIEW Club President, said support from the community was vital in this difficult time.
"COVID has been so disruptive for all of us, but children experiencing disadvantage have felt this impact more than most," she said. "By donating to The Smith Family this appeal, we can ensure those children who are most in need can get the best out of their education."
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women's organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections - all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.
For those who are interested to find out more about VIEW or who would like to join visit view.org.au or call Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
