Cancer Council calls for Aussies to close the gap on cancer screening rates

The Cancer Council of NSW is encouraging Australians to help tackle an "unfinished business of reconciliation" in the aftermath of Reconciliation Week.
The council is encouraging all Australians to get screened to help improve cancer screening rates in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
"We know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experience a higher burden of cancer than non-Indigenous Australians," said Cancer Council NSW spokeswoman Sari Boschiero.
"Screening rates are lower in First Nation communities due to barriers access and awareness about screening and cancer."
In 2017-18, the estimated participation rate for First Nation Australian's aged 50-74 in the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program (NBCSP) was only 27.3 per cent as opposed to 42.6 per cent of non-Indigenous Australians.
Similarly, breast cancer screening rates showed the estimated participation rate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander females aged 50-74 years was 37.6 per cent in 2017-18 compared with 54 per cent of non-Indigenous women.
"If we detect precancerous signs we can stop the cancer developing in the first place," Ms Boschiero said.
"Detecting cancer when it is small means there are better treatment options and survival prospects.
"We know that 90 per cent of bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated if detected early."
Cancer Council NSW is partnering with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and peak bodies across the State to improve awareness and access to screening.
"We want to have a presence in the community so people know they can come to us for support and information," Ms Boschiero said.
"If you've got a bowel screening kit sitting in the drawer, received your invitation to have a mammogram, or know it's time to visit your clinic for your cervical screening, don't delay.
"Make your appointments, take the tests because they could save your life.
"There is no shame in looking after your health and doing the tests. If you don't fit into the screening age groups, support your family and each other to participate in these health checks."
