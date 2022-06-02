From the track to the stage: Beloved tenor's life of 'contradictions'

Roy Best sees that his life is "full of contradictions". And he loves it.
Mr Best is one of Australia's most beloved tenors, and will feature in a new show at the Bay Pavilions' Yuin Theatre titled 'Broadway I Love' alongside Alison Jones and Chris McKenna on Sunday, June 19.
Before he was gracing the stages of some of Australia's most prestigious theatres, Mr Best was a qualified mechanic racing classic cars.
"I got involved in motor racing because of my dad's love for cars," he said. "It was a class of racing called Historic Motor Racing which is a division for all the older famous cars from the 50s to 80s.
"I raced a little Austin Healey Sprite for a long time, then I got into another car called a Brabham, one of the first cars Jack Brabham made in England.
"I won club championships, raced all around South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales.
"I'm a qualified mechanic, so I worked on the cars myself - I actually worked with the original Holden Dealer Team with Peter Brock."
Mr Best spent 18 years racing cars before a blind date in 2005 set him up for the opportunity that would change his life.
"I had a blind date that was organised for me by a friend of mine in the motor racing industry which led me to a choir, some singing lessons, and then Operatunity Oz in 2006 which launched my career," he said.
"I started singing in choirs when I was about five, I joined a boys choirs as a child, and my grandmother was an opera singer, but I wasn't surrounded by (opera music) by any means. My dad's idea of music was Al Jolson and Eddie Cantor.
"When I was working as a mechanic, people used to throw oily rags at me to shut me up because I was always singing, but everyone was very supportive when I went on Operatunity Oz.
"My life is full of contradictions, and I love it. I'm in a tuxedo one minute, then I'm crawling around a car in the overalls the next minute, and there's nothing better."
Broadway I Love will feature tunes from successful Broadways shows over the past 80 years.
"If you can think of a Broadway hit you know and love, there's a good chance we'll be singing them," Mr Best said.
"We have Rodgers and Hammerstein songs through to Lloyd-Webber - we cover stuff from the 1940s like the Sound of Music right up until the more modern-type theatre like Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar.
"I've performed with Alison several times, in fact the first opera I did was La Boheme with her. We've also got William Schmidt on the piano, he's an up-and-coming concert pianist.
"There will be a great variety of songs, and a lot of fun."
