Entries for the Eurobodalla Shire Council run 2022 Basil Sellers Art Prize are open, and for the first time, artists from across Australia are eligible to enter.
Eurobodalla Council's creative arts coordinator Indi Carmichael said national expansion had been in the pipeline for more than a decade.
Advertisement
The council approached businessman and philanthropist Basil Sellers AM - who sponsors the award - in 2006 about the concept of expanding nationally.
"We also saw the potential to link the prize to a regional arts centre in in Moruya," Ms Carmichael said.
"We've been able to achieve all that and more with the opening of the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in 2019."
Ms Carmichael encouraged all artists to enter no matter where they came from.
READ MORE:
"The prize is about providing more opportunities for artists to be recognised for their work and expanding their audience reach," she said.
"It's a great way for practitioners to get their work seen beyond their usual sphere."
Where formerly the competition was open to all art forms, this year only paintings, drawings and unique state printmaking can enter.
Ms Carmichael said Mr Sellers had requested a more traditional focus for entries in 2022.
"The winning work is acquired by Mr Sellers and placed in his extensive private collection - he wanted to narrow it down to works he was more comfortable living with," she said.
The competition boasts a combined prize pool of $30,000: $25,000 from Mr Sellers, and a $5,000 Eurobodalla Award, sponsored by Eurobodalla Council supporting local artists.
Entries close Friday July 29
The 2022 Basil Sellers Art Prize finalists exhibition will be held at the Bas (Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre) opening Friday October 7, with the exhibition continuing until Sunday November 20.
To view the terms and conditions - or to enter - head to www.thebas.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.