Basil Sellers Art Prize entries open as the event goes national

June 2 2022 - 8:00am
Peter Matthew Yates won the Basil Sellers Art Prize in 2020 with his beautifully executed small oil painting Connections.

Entries for the Eurobodalla Shire Council run 2022 Basil Sellers Art Prize are open, and for the first time, artists from across Australia are eligible to enter.

