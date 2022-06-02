Passerby extinguishes potential Batemans Bay house fire

A passerby's quick thinking has saved the day in a potential house fire situation in Batemans Bay.
Firefighters from Moruya and Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue Stations were called to reports of a house fire in Batemans Bay at 11am on June 1.
A passerby had noticed flames and smoke from a compost heap at the corner of the house, and had dispersed the fire.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was extinguished with only slight smoke still around.
Firefighters used high pressure hose reel and a CO2 extinguisher to douse any remaining hot spots on the wall of the house, before using a thermal imaging camera to thoroughly check the structural integrity of the house.
The Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue crew said the incident could have turned out to be a lot worse if not for the actions of the passerby.
