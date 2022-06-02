Council information sessions: You can make a difference this World Environment and World Ocean Day

Sunday June 5 is World Environment Day, and Eurobodalla Shire Council is using the opportunity to hold a week-long focus on our environment, and the actions individuals can take to make a difference.
The theme for the week is 'rejuvenation and recovery', concentrating on the environment and bushfire recovery. All the information pop-up stalls are at Batemans Bay Village Centre.
It begins with a plant swap stall on World Environment Day - Sunday June 5 from 10am to 2pm. Environmental weeds from your garden can be swapped for free native plants.
Eurobodalla Shire Council natural resources supervisor Courtney Fink Downes said removing environmental weeds from residential gardens was an important step in preventing weeds from spreading throughout the natural environment.
"The weeds in areas such as council parks and National Parks come from our gardens," Ms Fink Downes said.
The stall is especially for environmental weeds, such as cotoneaster or African daises, rather than common grass weeds.
Weeds brought in can be swapped for native species of the Eurobodalla.
"These are local native plants so we know they grow in our conditions," Ms Fink Downes said.
There are an assortment of different plants available, from groundcover to shrubs.
"These plants not only look good, but they are there for the local native animals to use too," she said.
"They are butterfly, bird and bee attracting."
Ms Fink Downes said it was a great opportunity to come and ask questions about weeds in your garden or local park.
It is just one information session run during June at the Village Centre.
On Tuesday June 7 there is an opportunity to learn about council efforts to reduce single-use plastics with a project officer from We Care Eurobodalla from 9:30am to 3:30pm.
Running simultaneously on June 7 and again on June 9 - both from 11 am to 3:30pm - the council's flying-fox project officer is available to provide any information about grey-headed flying-foxes in the Eurobodalla.
At each session, members of the public can ask an expert in the field all their questions.
"Different team members are allocated to each of the information sessions during the week according to their expertise and interest," Ms Fink Downes said.
On World Ocean Day on June 8, a pop-up stall will be running from 9:30am to 3:30pm for the public to understand what the council is doing to protect waterways, why marine ecosystems are so important, and how residents can be involved. There is a chance, too, to learn about Batemans Bay's colony of Little Penguins.
The council will also be running bushfire recovery support service stalls offering an opportunity to meet Eurobodalla Bushfire Recovery Support Service case managers and learn about about the practical recovery support they provide.
These sessions are on:
Ms Fink Downes said the stalls highlighted the programs the council ran, and the opportunities available to the community.
"All of us can make a difference," she said.
"Anyone with questions or concerns can come and ask questions and get the information they require to make a difference."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
