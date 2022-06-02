Eurobodalla NDIS provider Stepping Stones has employed their first ever trainee, raising up the next generation of support workers.
As an NDIS provider, Stepping Stones links people with the services they have NDIS funding for, such as social support, help with education or employment.
Narooma-local 25-year-old Max Newfield began as Stepping Stones trainee in March, but it definitely wasn't the trajectory he expected his life to take.
When Mr Newfield, was growing up, he had "not a care in the world", but that all changed when he fell off a cliff in Sydney aged 18, sustaining serious brain injuries.
He spent months in hospital, and six years on is still suffering from the effects of the freak fall.
While in hospital, he suffered from psychosis, believing delusions, and that the people around him were all intruders.
"I didn't think I was on earth," Mr Newfield said.
He had been working a high-intensity hospitality job in Sydney, but upon returning to the workplace after his hospitalisation, found the environment too stressful.
He was unable to complete the 12-hour shifts he had been working before the accident.
"I just couldn't keep up," he said.
The event changed him, and what he wanted to achieve in life. It paved the way for his passion for Stepping Stones.
"I cared less about people with prevalent learning barriers and I have changed," Mr Newfield said.
"I learnt a heck of a lot about mental health."
After the accident, Mr Newfield moved with his family to Narooma. He began searching for new social connections and found it harder than expected, especially while continuing to accommodate to life after his accident.
By chance, he met Stepping Stones founder Tina Whiffen, who invited Mr Newfield to join the team.
Mr Newfield is now working towards achieving a certificate three in individual care. He spends his week shadowing Stepping Stones workers, observing how they interact with participants and meet their needs.
"It is constant learning," Mr Newfield said.
"It's not just working with participants, but working for participants to find the opportunities they need in order to achieve their goals.
He loves his job, and wants to pursue working as a peer-support worker, drawing on his own experience to create networks and social connections between people - helping to alleviate the issue he faced upon relocating to the south coast.
"I have a lot to bring to the table," Mr Newfield said.
"I have lived experience. I have a lot of things I want to share with people who are going through difficult situations."
Mr Newfield has seen progress in conversations around disability and community in his time on the south coast.
"The Eurobodalla is on a tipping point," he said.
"I am seeing more people stepping out and having conversations about community, about activities, groups and sessions. It's encouraging to see."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
