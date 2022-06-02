Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Stepping Stones' first trainee is drawing on personal experience to make a difference

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 2 2022 - 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stepping Stones new trainee Max Newfield Picture: supplied

Eurobodalla NDIS provider Stepping Stones has employed their first ever trainee, raising up the next generation of support workers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.