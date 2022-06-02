Clean up Batemans Bay's waterways workshop

Just weeks after training and equipping Eurobodalla residents to become citizen scientists monitoring water quality, environmental not-for-profit OzFish is running a workshop cleaning up litter and debris from Batemans Bay marina.
The workshop will teach attendees how to collect data on the litter they collect along the waterway and log the information as a part of the Australian Marine Debris Initiative.
Since it's inception in 2004, the initiative has been creating a streamlined database of marine litter collected, aiming to trace the different ways marine debris effects beaches and waterways around Australia.
The database has collected more than 20 million pieces of data in its 18 years.
The workshop will equip volunteers to accurately record this data and enter it into the database.
OzFish hope greater awareness of the threat and prevalence of litter in waterways will enable more informed decision making regarding solutions. The Australian Marine Debris Initiative uses the data to create source-prevention solutions, and minimise threats to marine ecosystems.
No prior experience is necessary, and volunteers will leave the workshop equipped to carry out the work and submit data into the database as a localised citizen scientist.
Volunteers need to wear sun protection and enclosed shoes. All events run by OzFish are 'single-use palstic free', so volunteers are asked to bring their own reusable waterbottle.
The workshop is running from 9 to 11am on June 5 at Batemans Bay Marina.
The event is free, but registrations are required.
