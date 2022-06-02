Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Council calling for community transport volunteers

Updated June 2 2022 - 6:15am, first published 1:30am
Michael Jardine, Matthew Barger, Nicole Bartlett and Deb Rose recently signed on to volunteer for Councils community transport and social support service they are pictured with Councils volunteer development officer Katherine Buttsworth.

Eurobodalla Shire Council is calling for more volunteers to help with the essential community transport and social support programs across the shire, helping isolated residents continue to engage with the community.

