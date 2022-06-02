Council calling for community transport volunteers

Eurobodalla Shire Council is calling for more volunteers to help with the essential community transport and social support programs across the shire, helping isolated residents continue to engage with the community.
Volunteers enable less-mobile members of society to maintain their independence through providing transport, facilitating clients' normal lifestyle and every-day rhythms such shopping, recreational activities and outings.
Council's volunteer development officer Katherine Buttsworth said more volunteers were needed to meet demand.
"We've had some volunteers retire, while others have decided to travel, and with COVID we've been struggling to fill the vacancies," she said.
Ms Buttsworth said volunteering only required a few spare hours in a week, adequate health and a caring nature.
"It's a great way to give back to the community and make a real difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents," Ms Buttsworth said.
She said many volunteers felt they received as much from their time giving to the program as the clients they were assisting.
Volunteers are provided with full support and training.
To find out more about becoming a volunteer, contact Council's volunteer development officer Katherine Buttsworth on 4474 1242 or visit www.esc.nsw.gov.au and search "volunteer opportunities".
