Winter has arrived with vengeance, with strong winds and freezing conditions.
Much of the South Coast remains under a severe weather warning Wednesday morning for damaging winds.
Temperatures were in the single figures in many locations but due to the windchill factor fell into the minus range.
The snowfields have recorded 30 centimetres of snowfall in the last 24 hours and more in the forecast.
Nowra recorded a wind gust of 98km/h at 9:20pm Tuesday, one of the highest recorded in the state.
Winds have remained constant between the 30-50km/h range, with a number of gusts in the high 60s and 70km/h range recorded.
Nowra temperatures dropped to single figures from around 5.20pm Tuesday and still haven't reached double figures.
At 9.30 Nowra was just 9.2 degrees but felt like -2.5
Most of the morning the temperature has hovered between seven and eight degrees, but with the wind chill factor has been in the minus range.
At 6.10am Nowra recorded a temperature of 7.7 degrees but felt like -5.1.
At 6.40am and 8.10am, even though temperatures were 7.5 and 8.2 degrees it actually felt like -3.9.
Nowra is heading for a top of 13 degrees Wednesday, with Thursday being mostly sunny with temperatures between 6-17 and winds set to ease.
Ulladulla had winds up into the 20km/h range with the strongest wind gusts being 63km/h at 2am and 57km/h at 6am Wednesday.
Temperatures have also remained in single figures this morning with 8.4 degrees recorded at 5.50am but it felt like -0.2 the coldest recorded.
Ulladulla is looking for a high today of 13, while tomorrow temperatures are expected between 10-15.
The winds in Moruya /Batemans Bay have certainly been a lot less than further up the coast.
The strongest wind gusts were late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning with a gust of 33km/h at 11.30pm.
The gusts Wednesday morning have largely been in the teens.
Temperatures Wednesday morning have also struggled to get into double figures with 3.3 degrees at 6.50am actually feeling like -0.8, and 3.6 degrees at 6.30am feeling like -0.5
Moruya is heading for a top of 16 today with 5-17 predicted for Thursday.
And while the coast was cold spare a thought for our neighbours over on the Highlands where with wind chill factors temperatures have been as low as -10.
The Bureau of Meteorology [BoM] has continued its severe weather warning for damaging winds for large parts of the state including the Illawarra and South Coast.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible on and east of the Great Dividing Range from the Illawarra to the Queensland border this morning.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70km/h with peak gusts to 100km/h are possible on and east of the ranges in southern parts of NSW.
Blizzards are likely about locations above 1800 metres, and possible above 1200m.
Conditions are expected to ease during Wednesday afternoon and evening.
A hazardous surf warning has also been issued for NSW with surf and swell conditions expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming on the Illawarra Coast.
NSW Police Force and Marine Area Command advise people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.
A marine wind warning has also been issued for Wednesday and Thursday for the Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coasts.
With the strong winds, saturated soils in the local area also bring an increased risk of the toppling trees and powerlines, particularly along elevated terrain.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
