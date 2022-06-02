Council receives design for planned Mogo Community Centre rebuild

The Mogo Local Aboriginal Land Council has lodged plans with Eurobodalla Shire Council to rebuild the Mogo Community Centre on Sydney Street.
The site in question is the corner of Sydney and Annett Streets which currently houses a childcare centre and a storage building.
The existing Mogo LALC building burnt down during the Black Summer bushfires, and paperwork lodged with council says the site is now "cleared and ready for redevelopment".
Paperwork lodged by Typology Architecture set out the Mogo LALC's brief for the new project. The brief includes art gallery space, a kitchen suitable for being a canteen/cafe, office space, two meeting rooms, conference space, and on-site parking.
The proposal would see a building with one main level and one mezzanine level built.
"The building form is a large pitched roof box with applied cladding," the paperwork reads.
"The pitched roof is pushed off centre, focusing mass to the intersection of Sydney Street and Annett Street and results in a large roof face towards the north, providing optimum advantage for solar panels."
If built, the community centre would operate seven days a week with between four and six staff on at any given time.
The paperwork says the centre would expect up to 200 visitors each day during the Christmas/New Year period, and between 10-50 during off-peak seasons.
"The project will make a considered and interesting addition to the Mogo Village streetscape and character and provides a new home and physical anchoring for the community," the paperwork reads.
