So you think you're ready to retire? It's such a wrench to reshape your entire life, probably something you haven't contemplated since you said "I do".
At 68, Vera and Ken both retired six months apart. Vera wanted to travel, as she had been an Intrepid Travel guide all her working life.
She also had an active Etsy store because sewing was her real compulsion and she couldn't imagine having the luxury of hibernating in her sewing room, all day!
Ken's career was spent with livestock, and their son followed in his footsteps, so he could continue the odd day dabbling if need be.
"We thought we had planned for retirement really well, discussing those leisure days ahead with all the family. We checked with the accountant about what sort of income we would need too," Vera said.
There is a lot more to consider before making big decisions the accountant also told them. This list is a good starting point.
Your lifestyle choices could depend on things like:
For some people, retirement means less travel, so factor in things like:
It turned out Vera and Ken were comfortably well off which came as a surprise to both of them.
But, even though they had retired, they were busier than ever.
The one snag they hadn't allowed for was their inability to say no.
No to babysitting any of their 10 grandchildren, and no, to Ken working out on the farm.
Vera and Ken say their real 'retirement' is on the cards for next year.