Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rex indicates 'long-term relationship' with Moruya as airline cuts five regional routes

Kim Chappell
Joel Erickson
By Kim Chappell, and Joel Erickson
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:58am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: File

Eurobodalla Shire Council remains confident Rex won't be going anywhere despite the airline withdrawing services from five regional centres around NSW and South Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Chappell

Kim Chappell

Digital journalist - National

Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.

Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.