100 Years Ago: Picture theatre plans a skating rink

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of June 3, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
The "Daily Telegraph" says that Tilba Tilba is the home of silage making in New South Wales. There are more silos to the square mile in that district than any other part of Australia.
Another large haul of fish was made at Coila during the week, when Mr. W. Dennis netted a hundred baskets of bream. Averaging £1 per basket this "catch" should return a substantial cheque.
For any man to have given continuous and faithful service under one management for over 50 years is indeed a record to be justly proud of. Mr. W. Vagg, Bodalla, is in this happy position. The Bodalla Coy. realising the uniqueness and importance of the occasion has decided to suitably entertain Mr. Vagg at a social function in the local hall on Friday night, 16th June.
STOCK MOVING. - On Wednesday last Mr. Jas. Turnbull, cattle dealer, purchased from Mr. Stockman, of Tuross, 70 head of young cattle, mostly heifers, which he purposes moving to other markets. "Jim" must now have a keen knowledge of all classes of stock, as he has been the oldest and most consistent dealer of cattle in the Braidwood and this district for nearly half a century, and is still going strong.
THE "Glenbrae" dairy farm, containing 100acres of land, with roomy cottage and outbuildings thereon, is advertised for lease.
THE 'Examiner" offers its hearty congratulations to Miss Vera Myrtle Colefax, the exceptionally clever daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Colefax, of Gundary, on attaining her B.A. degree at the University.
THE streets of Moruya are in a deplorable state. During the late rains Vulcan street presented a scene of miniature lakes. The water-tables of this and Queen St. are in a filthy condition and reflect great discredit on those responsible. The absurdity of having the Municipality merged into the Shire is painfully evident.
PERSONAL AND OTHERWISE. - Mr. W. Jermyn, after a pleasant trip to W.A., has returned and taken up his duties as Shire Clerk.
The marriage of Mr. W. Garrett and Miss Agnes Mehl, daughter of Mrs. Mehl of Moruya, was celebrated in Sydney on 25th May.
"Never venture, never win," must be the motto of Moruya's enterprising citizen, Mr. A. H. Preddy, as in addition to his picture show twice a week, and dance once a week, he intends to open a skating rink at his commodious Amusu Theatre. Mondays and Fridays are the nights set apart for the enjoyment of this exhilarating pastime for adults, and Saturday afternoons for children
