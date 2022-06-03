100 Years Ago: Picture theatre plans a skating rink

STOCK MOVING. - On Wednesday last Mr. Jas. Turnbull, cattle dealer, purchased from Mr. Stockman, of Tuross, 70 head of young cattle, mostly heifers, which he purposes moving to other markets. "Jim" must now have a keen knowledge of all classes of stock, as he has been the oldest and most consistent dealer of cattle in the Braidwood and this district for nearly half a century, and is still going strong.