Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

100 Years Ago: Picture theatre plans a skating rink

Updated June 3 2022 - 6:06am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of June 3, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.