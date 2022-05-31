Dalmeny Boardriders host inaugural Far South Coast Junior Regional Titles

Kianga Beach became a battleground on May 28 as the best junior surfers from across the far south coast battled it out in the first Ocean & Earth Far South Coast Junior Regional Titles.
Dalmeny Boardriders president and acting contest director for the regional titles Matt Hoar said the event was a fantastic success.
Surfing NSW had hoped for 30 entrants, but the competition attracted almost 50 local surfers.
Mr Hoar said the beach was crowded with keen spectators watching some quality surfing from the region's young competitors.
The event had U12, U14, U16 and U18 categories.
Local Olympian Valentino Guseli won the male U18 division, while Rosie Abbot won the U18 female division.
Formerly the far south coast was included in the Surfing NSW south coast region - extending from Kiama to the Victorian border. Regional titles were held in Kiama, and harder for local surfers to compete in.
For the 2022 season, Surfing NSW has separated the region into the south coast and far south coast region - the far south coast stretching from Bawley Point to the Victorian border. Regional titles can now be held locally, making them more accessible to far south coast surfers.
Mr Hoar said the success of the inaugural event proved the changes had been worthwhile. He hopes to hold the regional titles locally annually.
He said local surfers never really travelled up to Kiama to compete, and enjoyed having their own regional event.
"It's great," he said, "and will give kids from this region a bit more of a taste of competitive surfing."
He said holding the event locally created more of a "massive club vibe" where all three major surfing clubs in the region - Sapphire Coast Boardriders, Dalmeny Boardriders and Malua Bay Boardriders - all socialised and got to know one another. That was never possible when competitors travelled up to Kiama.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
