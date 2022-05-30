Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Blair Wheatley captains CIS to undefeated PSSA championship

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
May 30 2022 - 9:00am
Blair Wheatley with the champions trophy at the Coffs Harbour tournament. Photo: supplied

Local AFL talent 11-year-old Blair Wheatley has captained the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) team to an undefeated championship run at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) AFL tournament at Coffs Harbour from May 24 to 28.

James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

