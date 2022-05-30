Blair Wheatley captains CIS to undefeated PSSA championship

Local AFL talent 11-year-old Blair Wheatley has captained the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) team to an undefeated championship run at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) AFL tournament at Coffs Harbour from May 24 to 28.
The team were undefeated in their six games over three days, including the final against North Sydney which they won 39-7. Wheatley was captain of the side for the grand final match.
Within moments of winning the tournament, Wheatley was told he had been selected to represent NSW at the National PSSA tournament to be held in Adelaide in August.
He said winning and then hearing he had been selected to represent NSW within such quick succession was "electric" and took a while to actually comprehend.
"It's really, really exciting," he said.
Wheatley began kicking a ball when he joined Auskick in Moruya at the age of three with the Broulee Moruya Giants. He has loved the sport ever since, especially the mate-ship and comradery. He is now a ruckman for the Batemans Bay Seahawks, training three times a week.
"I have just always enjoyed AFL," he said.
"I always want to be down there kicking the footy around."
He supports Sydney Swans, and dreams of one day wearing the red and the white.
"It just seems so cool to be paid to play football," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
