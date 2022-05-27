Roadworks in Mogo to reseal and resurface the Princes Highway

Roadworks to reseal and resurface the Princes Highway in Mogo will begin next week.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said workers would be working on the highway north of Bateman Street from Tuesday, May 31, to Friday, June 3, from 6.30am to 5pm to "improve the safety and resilience of the network".
Advertisement
"Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists," they said.
"Access will be maintained for motorists travelling in both directions.
"Motorists are advised there may be an additional travel time of up to five minutes, to drive to the conditions, and to follow the directions of signs and traffic control."
The Princes Highway and surrounding roads were heavily impacted by the flooding in the Mogo area in December last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.