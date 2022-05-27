REINSW rolls into town next week to talk local real estate markets

The Real Estate Institute of NSW will be in town next week to speak with local agents and industry representatives about the market in the Eurobodalla Shire.
A spokesperson from REINSW said the local real estate market was "unrecognisable" compared with pre-COVID times, and said the event held at Club Catalina on May 31 would "brief industry representatives and business people on the state of the market and what the future holds".
CEO Tim McKibbin, President Peter Matthews, research experts from REA Group and industry insiders will visit to brief REINSW members and the community on how, and why, local real estate has evolved - and the factors set to influence the future.
"Between the pandemic, recent natural disasters, prevailing affordability concerns, a critical lack of rental accommodation and a shortage or properties to buy, many regional markets across New South Wales find themselves on a knife-edge," Mr McKibbin said.
"Real estate plays a critical role in propping up the state's economic health, more than any other industry, and for this to continue, there are several critical issues which must be addressed.
"Everyone deserves a roof over their head but the housing crisis requires coordination from Governments at all levels.
"Local Governments have a major role to play to support new housing supply and give people choice, especially as many Sydneysiders look to establish a new life in the regions."
According to REA Group, in the Eurobodalla Shire the median price of a property has increased by 31 per cent over the past 12 months, well above the 21 per cent seen in Greater Sydney.
Rent growth has also been stronger, up 16 per cent versus two per cent in Greater Sydney.
Assistance Dogs Australia is the official REINSW charity partner for 2022 and representatives of the organisation - including some adorable four-legged ambassadors - will be in attendance next Tuesday.
"All monies raised through the REINSW Roadshows and events will go towards the construction of the new home for Assistance Dogs Australia in Western Sydney, which will triple the placement of certified assistance dogs in the near future," Richard Lord, National Project Director for Assistance Dogs Australia, said.
"Although we already support over 200 clients and their assistance dogs, the demand from people with PTSD, families with children with autism, and people with mobility diversity is immense."
