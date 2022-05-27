Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
REINSW rolls into town next week to talk local real estate markets

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated May 27 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:15am
REINSW will hold a networking event at Club Catalina on May 31.

The Real Estate Institute of NSW will be in town next week to speak with local agents and industry representatives about the market in the Eurobodalla Shire.

