Breakers narrowly miss finals appearance with loss to Shoalhaven in semis

The U16 Batemans Bay Breakers saw their season come to an end last Saturday after suffering a narrow loss at the hands of the Shoalhaven Tigers.
The team fought valiantly in a fast paced and intense match, which they eventually lost 29-36, off the back a late run by the Tigers.
Alexander Makey carried on from his fantastic performances all season.
The young star of the hardwood scored a game high 20 points, almost single handedly willing his team to victory.
Makey averaged 19 points per game for the season, highlighted by a massive 34 point performance against Merimbula and the future looks bright for the young player.
Marley Wilson chipped in 7 points as well, helping to bring the Breakers even closer to potential victory.
Wilson also had a strong season averaging 12 point per game and being the perfect running mate next to Makey.
Wilson's season highlight was a 26 point effort in a win against Kiama.
Alexander Field lead the Shoalhaven side in the semi final win, putting 18 points of his own up on the board.
Shoalhaven went on to lose 39-47 against Illawarra in the grand final.
Congratulations to the Breakers on the fantastic season and we can't wait to see what they bring to the court next season.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
