Kings Highway traffic conditions change for tree removal

Updated May 24 2022 - 6:56am, first published 3:30am
Tree removal will be taking place along a section of the Kings Highway on the Clyde Mountain next week. Photo supplied.

Motorists will negotiate changed traffic conditions on a section of the Kings Highway from next week as tree removal continues.

