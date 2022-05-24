Bay man celebrated for two decades in Show oyster judging

A Batemans Bay man who has judged oysters at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show for more than 20 years has been acknowledged for his service.
Roy Mills received a Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's Champions of the RAS Award to commemorate his "outstanding dedication to the Sydney Royal competitions and wider agriculture industry".
Mr Mills was honoured for his "long-standing commitment to the Sydney Royal Fine Food Competitions and Australian aquaculture industry" according to a Royal Agriculture Society of NSW spokesperson.
"I will never forget being invited to judge my first competition in 1999," Mr Mills said. "I had worked in the Oyster industry with the NSW Fisheries Water Department of Agriculture for 38 years, and I felt this was recognition of my involvement and hard work within the industry.
"Judging oysters as part of the Aquaculture Competition has been very enjoyable and rewarding."
Sixteen champions were celebrated at a special awards event last month before having their hard work and years of Show service recognised during the Show's renowned Grand Parade on Monday, April 11.
"This award is a wonderful way to recognise the long-term support of our Champions and their contributions to furthering Australia's agricultural industry," President of the RAS Michael Millner said.
"I would like to congratulate all our Champions for 2022 and thank them for their hard work and dedication - to the Show, rural communities, and the nation's agricultural sector."
