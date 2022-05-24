Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bay man celebrated for two decades in Show oyster judging

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:40am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Champions of the RAS Award recipients, including Batemans Bay's Roy Mills.

A Batemans Bay man who has judged oysters at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show for more than 20 years has been acknowledged for his service.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.