Critical housing shortage raises questions of workers' accommodation; Council to lobby for state government help

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:00am
MORE WORKERS: Hundreds of jobs will be created on major construction projects in the region, but questions remain about where workers will live amid a regional housing crisis.

Major construction projects are on the horizon in the Eurobodalla - the new hospital, Moruya bypass, and a new dam will all break ground in 2023.

