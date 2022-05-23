Man's trek from Sydney to Perth takes him through Eurobodalla Shire

Richard van Pijlen decided to have a break from his 50-year career as a painter this year. He just has a funny idea of what a break is.
The 67-year-old decided to walk from Sydney to Perth around the southern part of Australia to raise funds and awareness for bush regeneration and environmental causes in Australia.
His seven-month trek started in Sydney's Northern Beaches three weeks ago, and he had just passed through Moruya as of 3.30pm on Monday, May 23.
His route will eventually see him tackle the Nullarbor on his way to the west coast.
Mr van Pijlen said he loved adventure, and decided to do something to help the environment.
"I was always interested in bush regeneration and nature, and I thought I would raise money to try to plant lots of trees in Australia," he said.
"I saw a program about eight months ago on the ABC about the plight of koalas in the Northern Rivers, and I remember my partner was crying.
"I thought I could make a difference here - I've got three children and eight grandchildren, and I just wanted to make a difference to them as well, leave a legacy behind, and try to do something good."
Mr van Pijlen said he was averaging about 20 kilometres a day, but some days walked almost 45 kilometres.
"I decided to go from Sydney to Perth rather than the other way around because I figured I would be more seasoned by the time I get to the Nullarbor," he said.
"It will take a little bit of time to get into a routine, and I've already noticed a few things I've had to get rid of because it's important to travel light.
"Once I'm there (the Nullarbor), I plan to be sufficient for five days at a time between fuel stations, so I'll have plenty of water and I'll be living on tuna, bananas, or whatever's in season at the time."
Mr van Pijlen said he'd already been blown away by the generosity of people during his walk.
"I'm trying to stay as close as I can to the coast, and I've been to the most amazing places already," he said.
"One of the things that I find amazing is the generosity of people on the way. This morning I was at ALDI and I had a lady come up to me to ask if I was the guy walking to WA.
"When I said yes, she asked if she could get me something, and she bought me three bottles of water and a packet of biscuits.
"The people have been amazing."
To donate to Mr van Pijlen's cause, click here.
