Christmas in July is back on for Canberra with snow, igloos, melted cheese and carols

It was postponed due to COVID-19 but Christmas in July is set to happen in Canberra from June 30 to July 3 at Parks Lawn West in the Parliamentary Triangle.
There will be Christmas lights, snow falling, mulled wine bars, live concerts and melted cheese stations in an igloo. What's not to love?
The celebration of all things white Christmas was postponed in July 2021 due to COVID but promises to be even bigger and better.
For the first time, there will be an extraordinary melted cheese foodie experience in a private igloo, as part of the French-inspired menu.
"It's a French winter tradition to melt raclette cheese and drop it on hot potatoes, ham, salami and pickles. Gather your friends and family in your private igloo - from six to eight people - and feast on raclette cheese and enjoy your own fire pit."
There will also be authentic wooden chalets from Europe, nutcrackers, Christmas trees, fire pits to toast marshmallows, snow lane and singing of carols.
There will be a range of bars and local artisans selling their wares.
Ticketed and free events will be held over the four days.
More details and tickets are here.
