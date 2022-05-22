Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Federal Election

Razor thin margin separates Gilmore candidates at latest count

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 22 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:17am
Counting of postal votes has begun in Gilmore, narrowing the gap between Liberal candidate Andrew Constance and Labor incumbent Fiona Phillips.

