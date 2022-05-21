Democracy sausages are on the barbecue, but half of Gilmore already voted

The smell of democracy was in the air across Gilmore voting booths in the Eurobodalla for the Federal election on May 21, as community groups and schools fired up the barbecue for the all important democracy sausage.
However, many voting booths were experiencing lower than normal numbers and shorter than usual queues, with 57.8 per cent of Gilmore residents voting before May 21 either through pre-polling or applying for a postal vote.
Almost 6 million Australians had already cast their vote before May 21: 5,541,757 compared to 4,778,856 in 2019. Almost one million people across Australia voted on the final day of pre-polling, May 20.
The booth at Moruya Public School experienced an early rush of voters, buying up everything from the P&C cake stall. In the morning, as the line grew, voters were encouraged to travel to the voting booth at Moruya TAFE, which was comparatively empty. By lunchtime, the rush was over and the queues had largely disappeared.
Broulee Public School, too, experienced an early rush, with voter numbers declining dramatically before lunchtime. Broulee P&C was cooking democracy sausages and had a cake stall, raising funds for a more accessible school, where camps are more affordable to all families.
There were only political party volunteers at the Boomerang Centre in Mogo mid-morning May 21. The booth attracts on average less than 300 voters each election, but volunteers said the morning had been slow, with many locals voting before election day.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
