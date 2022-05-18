Forty seven members and guests attended our April meeting - the largest we have had since COVID began.
After completing general business, members decided it was time to plan a picnic/barbecue as soon as possible and asked the committee to select a suitable time and venue.
Our guest speaker for April was Max Friend, President of Batemans Bay Lapidary Club.
Max explained that he began fossicking about 11 years ago when he retired from farming and found some rocks on a trip.
He decided he would see what the rocks looked like when they were cut and polished.
He was surprised and pleased with the results and admits he is now engrossed in his hobby. So much so, that he has attended classes in Canberra to learn as much as he could about cutting and polishing stones.
He does make some jewellery, but is mainly concerned with preparing the stones to show their best facets.
Max kept the members very interested throughout his talk, with lots of questions answered by him.
Members were invited to inspect his display and were very impressed.
The Lapidary Club is unfortunately without premises at the moment as their accommodation in the 'Old Gold Rush' at Mogo was destroyed with the rest of the buildings, however, they have arranged for new premises in a shed (to be built) at the Courthouse Museum.
Max was thanked by members for his informative and very interesting talk.
The club's next meeting will be held on May 26 at 1:00 pm in the Country Women's Hall in Batehaven.
Guests are always welcome, so, if you have an interest in gardening, come along and join us!
