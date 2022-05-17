How to vote in the Australian 2022 federal election?

It's that time again where Australian citizens are gearing up to vote in the federal election. This can be a confusing process for some, so we're here to help! In this article, we will go over the steps you need to take in order to cast your vote.



When is the election?

The federal election is scheduled for Saturday, 21 May 2022.

How do I enroll to vote and when is the deadline?

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, the independent agency in charge of elections, 17 million individuals have registered to vote in the 2022 federal election, accounting for 96.3 percent of the eligible voting population.

The enrollment deadline was April 18.

You can verify the status of your enrollment here if you are unsure.

You may also reach the AEC by dialing 13 23 26.

Which electorate am I in?

This feature on the AEC website allows you to locate your constituency by inputting your address. Keep in mind that the borders of several seats in Victoria and Western Australia have altered since the 2019 election results were posted on the Tally Room website of the Electoral Commission. You can read about the significance of these changes on ABC's Antony Green's election blog.

How do I vote?

If you're an Australian citizen, you can vote in the federal election. You can also vote if you're a British subject who's lived in Australia for at least three months, as well as a permanent resident of Australia.

To vote, you must be enrolled on the electoral roll. If you're not sure whether you're enrolled, you can check your enrolment online or contact the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

The AEC will send you a letter confirming the date of the federal election and your voting options about two weeks before election day.

On election day, you can vote at a polling place, or in some cases, you can vote by post.

If you're overseas, you can vote by post if you're an Australian citizen or an eligible British subject. You must have been away from Australia for less than three years and be enrolled to vote.

What if I have Covid?

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has expanded the provision of voting by phone, which was traditionally used for blind or low-vision Australians, to accommodate people who may be required to isolate themselves because of Covid or because they are in close contact with someone who does have Covid. However, they have issued a warning that the procedure might not be fully foolproof.

Postal voting is an option for people who believe they will be unable to get to the polls on election day. Those who have a positive test result or who are in close contact with someone who has a positive test result between Wednesday and Saturday are encouraged to get in touch with the AEC in order to set up a vote by phone.

Close contacts who receive a negative result from the quick test should inquire with their state or territory to determine if they are eligible to leave isolation in order to cast a vote in person.

Voting in person on the day.

You will be given two pieces of paper when you arrive at the polling place.

The smaller one is for the House of Representatives, which is chosen by preferential voting. For your vote to be valid, you must number each box in the order of your selection.

The bigger chamber is the Senate, which has 76 members, 12 from each state and two from each territory.

You can vote in one of two ways on the Senate ballot paper.

To begin, you can number at least six boxes above the line, indicating your preferred parties or groups in the order of your choice.

You can also vote below the line, which means you vote for the candidates nominated by each party or organisation separately. To vote, in this case, you must fill out at least 12 boxes.

How many seats does a party need to win?

Because the House of Representatives has 151 members, one party must win at least 76 seats to constitute a majority administration.

The Liberal-National Coalition has 76 seats, Labor has 69, and the remaining six are represented by small parties and independents.

Labor would need to keep their present number of seats and win seven more to reach 76. However, gaining four seats from the Liberals or Nationals would be enough to surpass the Coalition.

