Southbound Escapes taking over the Narooma visitor information centre

Some exciting news about the Narooma Visitor Information Centre has just been announced.
Southbound Escapes will be moving from their current retial premises and establishing themselves at the Narooma Visitor Information Centre.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The company provides luxry curated short escapes desgined to showcase the very best the South Coast has to offer, with a focused attitude towards sustainable tourism.
They will operate from their new facilities from July 1 and will provide visitors and locals with information on the best things to do and see in the area, on top of providing renewed access to the area's Lighthouse Museum.
The company confirmed that they will be continuing to provide its e-bike hire, bike hire, tours, accomodation and pop-up picinics & events from its new place of residence.
Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Matthew Hatcher voiced his support for the move positng on his Facebook page that he's so happy for the move to ofically be confirmed to the public.
Southbound Escapes is looking for a new tenant for its exisiting retial premises located on the Flat between La Bocca and the Narooma Bakery.
If you would like more information, you can contact Sally at sally@southboundescapes.com
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.