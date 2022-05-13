To celebrate the NSW Oyster Conference happening next week in Batemans Bay, Australia's Oyster Coast (AOC) are running a photography competition recognising the industry's role on the south coast.
The oyster industry has been operating on the south coast for more than 140 years and AOC are hoping the competition will pay tribute to the history of the industry and record the importance of oysters for future generations.
The photo competition is open to the public (professional category) and the industry membership (amateur category). The winner of each category will win $400. There will also be a people's choice award.
There are three categories to enter: portraits, farming activities and oyster farming and environment.
Photographers can only submit one photo per category.
To enter, email your image to aquaculture.administration@dpi.nsw.gov.au by Sunday, May 15.
More details about the oyster photography contest are available here.
