Narooma pool to close for maintenance

Indoor swims at Narooma will have to be put on hold for the short term.
Narooma Swimming Centre will close to patrons for eight weeks from Monday May 23.
Eurobodalla Council is planning to undergo a new paint job off the pool itself while also upgrading the facility's air-handling system.
The pool shell, last painted in 2017, is starting to fade.
New epoxy paint will provide a smoother surface, a vibrant finish and also work to protect the concrete underneath.
The upgrade to the facility's 17-year-old air conditioning system will result in more consistent temperatures in and out of the pool.
It will also help in regards to energy efficiencies and reduced humidity, which will increase the life of the pool's plant and equipment.
Eurobodalla Council's facilities coordinator Paul Bladen said there was never a good time to close the pool, but noted that the winter months often had lower patronage.
"We know some swimmers will be disappointed by the closure but these are essential works that will improve the experience, from the moment they enter the building to the moment they jump in the pool," he said.
"The timing will also assist in transitioning the management of the pool from Community Aquatics to Aligned Leisure."
Aligned leisure has recently been awarded the contract for all three pools, including the new Bay Pavilions aquatic centre, which opens on Saturday June 4.
"Council thanks Community Aquatics for their fantastic work in managing the shire's pools over the past five years and the good news is, most Community Aquatics staff will continue on with Aligned Leisure," Bladen said.
Aligned Leisure will announce learn to swim and other programming in June in recuperation for the re-opening of Narooma Aquatic Centre on Monday July 18 2022.
For more information on Eurobodalla's pools is at https://www.esc.nsw.gov.au/community/sport-and-recreation/sports-facilities/swimming-centres
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
