Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Slow progress on housing issues

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated May 6 2022 - 9:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Who would want to rent a furnished property anyways?" was a question posed on an article about homelessness I was following around a year ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Sports journalist

Sports journo with a keen interest in photography and being a huge nerd in my free time.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.