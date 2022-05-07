How do you celebrate Mothers Day when your mum is also your boss?
Michelle Lewis and Logan Hambly are the mother-son team delivering parcels from all around the world to your front doorstep.
The Long Beach locals, Ms Lewis and Mr Hambly work as contractors for Australia Post in Batemans Bay. Ms Lewis for six years, Mr Hambly for the past two.
The pair start the day off in the cold dark mornings, leaving their house together to the mail sorting centre, where they arrange parcels before heading off on their separate delivery routes.
Ms Lewis delivers to the Bingie and Congo area, while Mr Hambly's route is further north in Durras and Long Beach.
They spend the day in their separate vans delivering parcels to locals, before reuniting at home for dinner time after work.
"We love working together," Ms Lewis said.
"He is actually a really good worker."
Ms Lewis said delivering parcels was a wonderful community-orientated job.
"You get to know everybody and everybody gets to know you," she said.
"You become friends with people over time - especially people who buy lots of parcels.
"Everybody is always pleased to see you."
Whenever Ms Lewis drives her son's car around Batemans Bay, she receives toots and waves from members of the community.
"Everyone knows and loves Logan," she said.
Ms Lewis hoped Mr Hambly would commit to continue working with her for a long time yet.
"It is so good to have him on board," she said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
