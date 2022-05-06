Eurobodalla Shire Council offering funds for community events

Mayor Mat Hatcher told the Bay Post he wanted to see more 'Hallmark Events' in the Eurobodalla Shire, and now the Eurobodalla Shire Council is calling for proposals for community events and festivals.
The council is interested in partnering with businesses and organisations to host community events after it received funding from the Department of Regional NSW under its Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program, which encourages councils to work with their communities on priority events.
Advertisement
The funded events should bring people together, benefit the entire Eurobodalla community, be free or cheap to attend, and not be already funded by the NSW Government.
READ MORE:
Funding is available for both new and existing initiatives, which could include non-profit markets and bazaars, festivals and fairs, sporting events, food and leisure events, recovery events, community classes and workshops, regional racing carnivals, touring events and theatre programs and public holiday celebrations, such as for Australia Day or Anzac Day.
Applications for the funding can be made through the council's Smarty Grants portal before Sunday May 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.