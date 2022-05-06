Have your say on council budgets and to-do lists

Eurobodalla Shire Council has released the Delivery Program and Operational Plan for public comment, with the community invited to enter submissions on the draft blueprint for the council's future.
Council's Delivery Program 2022-26 outlines services and major projects the organisation will deliver in its term of office.
Advertisement
The Operational Plan 2022-23 breaks the program down further, listing individual projects for the coming financial year, and is supported by a budget, capital program and proposed rates, fees and charges.
The council expects to manage a total income of $135.7 million in 2022-23 - half of which consists of rates and fees paid by the community.
The council estimates it will spent $136.9 million, plus about $96.5 million on capital projects in 2022-23.
Council will continue to manage over $2 billion worth of community infrastructure, including $820 million worth of water and sewer infrastructure.
READ MORE:
Big ticket projects for 2022-23 include $24 million on the continued construction of the southern dam, $13 million upgrading the Batemans Bay Sewerage Treatment Plant, and $8.6 million improving the Surf Beach and Brou landfill sites.
More than $8 million from grants will be spent on the Batemans Bay Coastal Headlands Walk ($3.8 million) and the Mogo Trails ($5.6 million).
About $13 million has been allocated to road, footpath and bus shelter works, $646,067 for improvements to community facilities like public toilets and halls, and about $2.3 million for recreation, including marine facilities, playgrounds, sports fields and reserves.
Council will invest about $5.1 million in its vehicle and plant fleet, $326,581 on information technology equipment and $179,280 on its library collection and spend $45.4 million on employee costs.
About $222,044 will go back to the community through various grants and event sponsorship, and almost 4,542 pensioner property owners will receive rebates of up to 50 per cent on their rates, a cost of about $860,000 to the council and the community.
Council's Delivery Program 2022-26 and Operational Plan 2022-23 are on public exhibition for community feedback until 5pm Thursday May 26.
View the plans and make a submission via www.esc.nsw.gov.au/publicexhibition
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.