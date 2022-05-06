Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Time's up on climate change and health: local doctors message to Federal candidates

By Dr Michelle Hamrosi
May 6 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janice de Jager and Dr Michelle Hamrosi are united after Dr Hamrosi helped save Ms de Jager's life

After a season of deadly and devastating floods, the (still-recent) heat and drought can seem like a distant memory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.