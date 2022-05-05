Mayoral column: What the Shire is pushing for from Federal candidates

Just this week we were excited to hear commitments to make the Mount Wandera telecommunications site more resilient to bushfires. We all lived through the terrible anxiety of losing our communications during the Black Summer fires - no phones, radio, television or internet because the tower had been damaged by fire. Our emergency services were put at risk, not to mention Council staff crossing firelines to manually manage essential water and sewer services. These risks are largely avoidable, and we've been advocating for well over a year with support from emergency services and our community. $750,000 is all it will take to protect the transformer, upgrade all power poles from timber to composite, and maintain an asset protection zone around this vital site.

