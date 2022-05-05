Mayoral column: What the Shire is pushing for from Federal candidates

With the Federal election looming I thought I would take a moment to discuss some of the priorities your Council is asking the Gilmore and Eden-Monaro candidates to pledge for our shire.
Just this week we were excited to hear commitments to make the Mount Wandera telecommunications site more resilient to bushfires. We all lived through the terrible anxiety of losing our communications during the Black Summer fires - no phones, radio, television or internet because the tower had been damaged by fire. Our emergency services were put at risk, not to mention Council staff crossing firelines to manually manage essential water and sewer services. These risks are largely avoidable, and we've been advocating for well over a year with support from emergency services and our community. $750,000 is all it will take to protect the transformer, upgrade all power poles from timber to composite, and maintain an asset protection zone around this vital site.
Advertisement
I'm also hoping to see pledges to redevelop the Narooma swimming centre. We want to upgrade and remodel the pool facility to open it up to the inlet foreshore, providing links to the shared pathway, the new living shoreline project, and the town centre. We're also asking for funds to upgrade infrastructure at Moruya pool. We need to be investing in youth recreation and we're calling for funding to upgrade our skate parks and BMX tracks. These should be community gathering places that encourage our youth to go after their dreams, especially now both are Olympic sports.
We know after the fires and floods of the last two years that our roads have taken a battering. Council has a road safety plan and we would like to see funding for road works that support growth, safety, resilience and liveability. We need a new roundabout at Mogo and improvements to George Bass Drive for starters.
Funds to address climate action is another advocacy focus. We want to improve energy efficiency in homes, provide shade in urban areas, and see more methane flaring - all measures from our Climate Action Plan.
It's one thing to continually ask for funding; we must also thank our elected representatives and state and federal governments for the grants and support we've received over many years. Cutting the ribbon at Bay Pavilions last week bought home just what can be achieved when the three levels of government work together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.