Mayor wants more 'Hallmark Events' in the Shire

Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mathew Hatcher has flagged an increase in the amount of "hallmark events" the Shire hosts each year.
There are two Hallmark Events in 2022 but Mr Hatcher said he'd like to see that number raised to four over the coming years.
Advertisement
"We want to see more events in this region," he said. "I would like to see the council look at opening up the Hallmark Event budget and potentially increasing it.
"Our current budget is $40,000, and we can accept as many events as we want, but there are criteria they have to fill.
"This year we've had two applicants, and we want to support these committees by funding them and giving them security each year.
"These events can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, so I'd like to see that budget increase, but we'd obviously have to pull the money from something else to do that.
"We'll be looking at that at the next financial budget to see how we can extend more funding to these Hallmark Events."
Mr Hatcher said local sport could be a great vessel to increase the amount of Hallmark Events in the Shire each year.
"I'd love to see a global event in our Shire to take advantage of the bike trails that are being built in Narooma and Mogo," he said. "We definitely need something that will bring more tourists in the shoulder and off-peak seasons to try to spread the money around the Shire.
"Getting an NRL team here for a preseason game is also on my agenda. We've previously had the Sydney Swans in town, and both the Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies have been here for photo opportunities or clinics," he said.
"Unfortunately we don't have the facilities currently (to host a game), but that's on my radar to ask for a facility like Bega has to host those games.
"If we can upgrade Mackay Park, that primes us to host a preseason game or possibly a regular season game.
"Even if it's just getting a team to come down here for a week of preseason training, that would be brilliant for our region."
Mr Hatcher said bringing big events to the Shire would not only help economically, but would also boost the region's morale after a tough 24 months.
"We need a morale boost, we need these big events to come here to fill the hotels and restaurants," he said.
"We've had two-and-a-half years of traumatic times, and now we need the people to get out and about more and come to the coast.
"If we can get these big events here, it'll be a massive economic boost for the region, but also a morale boost."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.