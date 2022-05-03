Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

South Coast teachers will strike again: Union says NSW teaching crisis is 'only going to get worse'

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 3 2022 - 6:26am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON STRIKE AGAIN: Public school teachers of the South Coast will rally in Batemans Bay, as part of a state wide strike on Wednesday. Teachers previously held strike action in Moruya in late 2021 (pictured). Photo: supplied.

Teachers of the South Coast say they are overworked and angry. What's more, their wages are effectively going backwards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.