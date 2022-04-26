You can make a difference Advertising Feature

Looking after older children and teenagers is more than being their carer. Its also about being their mentor and their biggest supporter. Photo: Supplied

Have you ever considered becoming a carer for children and teens in need? At the end of 2021, 46,000 children currently live in Australia's out-of-home care system.

Adopt Change is an organisation working to support children and teens living out of the home. It runs information sessions and programs to provide safe, secure, and nurturing homes.

While vulnerable children and teens returning to their birth family is the ultimate goal, Adopt Change recognises that this is not always possible. Adopt Change advocates for other permanent options, such as adoption when appropriate.

Last year, adoptions reached a record low due to a reduction in adoptions from foster care, highlighting the growing need for more carers and the importance of transitioning to permanency within the system.

We know there has been an impact from ... COVID ... however, permanency is more important than ever. - Renée Carter, CEO, Adopt Change

"To see adoption numbers reduce to 264 is concerning. We know there has been an impact from the COVID environment; however, permanency is more important than ever," Adopt Change CEO Renée Carter said.



"There are not enough carer homes for children who are not able to remain safely with their family of origin, and there are not enough children being provided with the stability of adoption when they have been living with a family for many years."

Adopt Change runs regular informational events for carers, families, educators, child welfare professionals, policymakers, and children and young people called Events for Change.

These events range from online and in-person training, forums, workshops, conferences and other events to support and educate people on the difference becoming a carer can make in a child's life.

The next Events for Change session in the Bateman's Bay area is on Thursday, May 5, at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

This will be an excellent opportunity to meet with current carers and local adoption and foster care agencies as an in-person event. You'll learn about becoming an authorised carer and hear firsthand experiences from current carers.