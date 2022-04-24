Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Real Australia

I'm older now than my Anzac forebears ever were, what lesson does their sacrifice have for me?

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 24 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Private Patrick Bugden, a family member on my mother's side and Victoria Cross recipient. Picture: Australian War Memorial collection

Just after my 20th birthday I embarked upon your typical backpacking trip to Europe, full of drinking, eating and indulging in experiences to last a lifetime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.