Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Australia's Oyster Coast Far South Coast producers take out a major trophy and gold medals at Sydney Royal Fine Food Show

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated April 20 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's Oyster Coast Merimbula and Wapengo farm producers have taken out a major trophy and gold medals at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.

Australia's Oyster Coast Senior Regional Farm Manager, and Wapengo oyster producer John Blankenstein. Photo: supplied
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.