Long Beach resident and former Bishop of Canberra and Goulburn Rev Dr George Browning is just one of 36 church leaders from around Australia who signed an open letter calling on the government to take powerful action to reduce carbon emissions.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay
