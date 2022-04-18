Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eurobodalla faith leaders are among a national cohort calling for climate action with an open letter to government

James Tugwell
James Tugwell
Updated April 18 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:00am
St Johns' Anglican Church Moruya raising their climate banner on Easter Sunday

Long Beach resident and former Bishop of Canberra and Goulburn Rev Dr George Browning is just one of 36 church leaders from around Australia who signed an open letter calling on the government to take powerful action to reduce carbon emissions.

