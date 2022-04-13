South East healthcare union claims restructure exhausted employees and doubled workloads without pay increases

South East healthcare workers joined thousands of their peers across NSW on Thursday, April 7, to plead with the Ministry of Health to abolish the wage cap policy, update employment conditions, and modernise the award.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.