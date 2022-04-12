New play gives 10 young actors the chance to 'shine'

Bay Theatre Players has a long history of supporting and encouraging their young emerging actors and the upcoming production of Compass by Jessica Bellamy is the perfect example of a script that focuses on the "Ensemble" and creates an opportunity for ten young actors to shine. Written by an Australian playwright and set in an Australian tropical rainforest the cast is able to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the play by drawing on their experience and knowledge of the setting.
